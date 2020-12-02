Iran registered highest economic growth in world in 2016

He made the remarks in the Cabinet session on Wednesday, while he was expected to attend a Parliament session to submit next year's budget plan to the lawmakers.

"I did not take part in the Parliament session today, due to the decisions and protocols made by the national National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters," Rouhani underlined.

"Some say that I did attend the Parliament session because of the body approved the 'strategic measure to lift sanctions and safeguard rights of Iranian nation', which is not true," he said, "However, the government does not agree with the ratified plan and considers it detrimental to the course of diplomatic activities."

"Our enemies did their best to put pressure on the Iranian nation to make them surrender. Enemies sought to turn the sanctions into a full-blown economic war, but at the same time, we believe that by the failure of the US maximum pressure campaign against Iran, the situation will be different in the next Iranian calendar year (starting March 2021)."

Whoever takes office in the US must kneel down in front of the resistance of the Iranian nation, he added.

He noted that back in 2016, with 14.5% economic growth, the country had the highest growth rate among world countries.

