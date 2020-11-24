Iranian animation "Lucked" wins award at Italian film fest

Written, directed, and produced by Ahmad Khoshniat, the Iranian animation “Lucked” shone at Cittadella Geo Film Festival in Italy.

The closing ceremony of this festival was held on November 21 at the Villarrena Chitadella in Padua, Italy.

In this ceremony, among the five nominees, the animation "Locked" was selected as the best work and managed to receive the golden earth statue.

This animation is made with a three-dimensional computer technique and its duration is 11 minutes and 22 seconds.

The Italian environment festival began its third season in 2019 by selecting some works in various categories.

Having a one-year program, the festival shows the selected works every month, and the animation "Locked" registered the highest audience votes in January 2020.

