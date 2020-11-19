Ocean-going, aircraft carrier warship joins IRGC Navy

In a ceremony which was attended by a group of Iranian civilians and military officials including the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami.

The multifunctional vessel is capable to give logistical support for jet fighters, aircraft, drones, missile systems, and radars being carried on board.

The 400-ton Shahid Roudaki warship is 150 meters long and 22 meters wide. It is equipped with three-dimensional radars, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles. It can carry helicopters and operational vessels, all of which have been domestically-designed and made.

