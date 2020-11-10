  1. Politics
FM Zarif Leaves Tehran for Islamabad

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister has left Tehran for Islamabad to hold meetings with high-ranking Pakistani officials.

Head of a political-economic delegation, Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a two-day official visit to the neighboring country to discuss bilateral issues as well as key regional developments.

Earlier, Zarif had said in a tweet, "High-level talks on bilateral and regional issues will take place in Pakistan on Tuesday with my brothers, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the foreign minister, General Bajwa, the army commander, and Imran Khan, the prime minister."

Zarif noted that the meetings will take place after the commemoration of Iqbal Lahori Day as a great scholar of the Islamic world, an international poet and a tireless promoter of the unity of Muslims who has united the two nations of Iran and Pakistan.

