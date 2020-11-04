US Election Update: Biden leading national presidential polls

While President Trump is leading the vote count in Florida, his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, had an early lead in Arizona — a state Trump won in 2016. Still, any hopes for a quick and clear outcome in the bitterly contested presidential election were dashed as several key battleground states appeared too close to call. In some places, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, many votes — including an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots — were still being counted, and full results were not expected Tuesday night, Washington Post reported.

This item is being updated...

