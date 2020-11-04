Biden predicts victory as Trump unleashes legal threats' wave

More than 96 million early votes have been cast, representing almost 70% of the total number of votes recorded in 2016, according to the US Elections Project. Nearly 60 million of the early votes have been submitted by mail – about twice the total of ballots mailed in four years ago. Many local governments are ill-equipped to process the mail-in deluge in a timely manner, including at least one state that could prove decisive, Sputnik reported.

According to polls, Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden appeared to be ahead of Donald Trump in several critical swing states, but President Donald Trump has narrowed Biden's lead in the polls considerably over the past few days.

In response to the pandemic, dozens of states have expanded mail-in and early in-person voting to avoid chaos on election day because social distancing restrictions are expected to lead to massive lines.

*First Polling Stations Close in Indiana, Kentucky

First polling stations in the states of Indiana and Kentucky have closed, with preliminary results expected to arrive in an hour.

*Trump Wins in Indiana With 72% After 1% of Vote Processed - Fox News

After 1% of Indiana votes have been processed, Trump is winning in Indiana with 72%, and Democratic candidate Joe Biden receiving 26,1% , Fox News reported.

*Trump Leading Over Biden in Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire - First Results

*USPS Fails to Meet Deadline on Sweeping Facilities in Several States

US Postal Service failed to meet deadline on sweeping facilities in several states, including the key ones, and is ordered to appear in DC federal court on Wednesday.

*After 10% of Vote Counted in Kentucky, Biden Leads Trump With a 53% Parity

*2020 US Election: Polling Stations Close in Washington DC

*Polling Stations Close in Florida, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont

*Trump Regains Lead Over Biden in Kentucky - Early Results

*Trump Leading Biden in Florida With 3% of Votes Counted

*Trump Leads in Georgia With 55%, Early Results Show

*Early Results in South Carolina Show Trump Leading

*Trump Leading in Virginia With Over 65%, Early Results Show

*Demonstrators Near White House Unfurl 'Remove Trump' Banner

*Biden Leading in Early Results in Georgia

*Polling Stations Close in Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia

*Florida Early Results Show Biden Leading

*Biden Leads in Ohio, Preliminary Results Show

*North Carolina Early Results Reveal Trump Lead

*Trump Regains Lead Over Biden in Georgia - Preliminary Results

*Trump, Biden Neck-and-Neck With 49.5% in Battleground State of Florida, Preliminary Results Show

*AP Calls Election For Virginia, West Virginia, Vermont, Kentucky, South Carolina

The Associated Press has called the election for the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Vermont, Kentucky, South Carolina.

According to The AP, Joe Biden wins Virginia and Vermont, while Donald Trump is victorious in South Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky.

*AP Calls Election For Mississipi, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Illinois

According to the AP, Donald Trump triumphs in Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississipi, Alabama, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachussetts and New Jersey.

*Biden Leads in Texas, Preliminary Results Show

*People Gather in Times Square as They Await US Presidential Election Results

*Biden is Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania With 79,9% After 1% of Votes Counted, Early Results Show

*Early Results Reveal Trump Leading in Tennessee

*Biden Leads in Michigan, Preliminary Results Show

*Early Results Show Biden Leading in Kansas

*Trump Leads in Missouri, Preliminary Results Reveal

*Early Results Show Trump Leading in Maine

*Polling Station in Arkansas Closes

*Donald Trump Wins Arkansas - AP Call

*Preliminary Results Show Trump Leading in North Dakota

*Donald Trump Wins Indiana - AP Call

*Early Results Show Biden Leading in Colorado

*Trump Leads in Wisconsin, Early Results Show

*AP Calls Election For Seven More States

According to The Associated Press, Donald Trump wins Louisiana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska, while Joe Biden triumphs in New Mexico and New York.

*Preliminary Results Show Trump Leading in Minnesota

*Joe Biden Wins the District of Columbia - AP Call

*Joe Biden Wins Colorado - AP Call

*Donald Trump Wins Kansas - AP Call

*Polling Station Close in Nevada, Iowa, Utah, Montana

*Preliminary Results Reveal Trump Leading in Iowa

*Donald Trump Wins Missouri - AP Call

*Joe Biden Wins New Hampshire - AP Call

*Georgia's Fulton County to Reveal Absentee Ballot Results 'in Coming Days'

Georgia's Fulton County will not reveal the results of absentee voting on Tuesday night, saying that "absentee ballot tabulation will continue in coming days".

Results Update: Tonight Fulton County will report results from early voting, Election Day voting, and 86,000+ absentee ballots. This represents the majority of Fulton County votes. Absentee ballot tabulation will continue in coming days.

*AP Calls Election For Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho

According to AP call, Donald Trump wins Idaho, while Joe Biden triumphs in California, Oregon and Washington.

*Donald Trump Wins Utah - AP Call

*Biden Projected to Win State of California

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will secure a victory in the crucial US state of California, which has 55 electoral votes, over the incumbent President Donald Trump, a projection by Fox News revealed.

*Biden Wins Swing State of Arizona

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the swing state of Arizona, Fox News projected.

*Trump Leads Biden by 13% in Pennsylvania With Nearly Half of Votes Counted

US President Donald Trump leads Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 13.7 percent in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, official results revealed.

*Biden Leads Trump 207-148 in Electoral Votes

The Democratic nominee Joe Biden secured 207 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win US presidency, but trails the Republican incumbent Donald Trump in popular endorsements, Fox News reported.

*Trump Gains Lead in Iowa 50.1%-%48.1 With 75% of Votes Counted

US President Donald Trump has overtaken his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the battleground state of Iowa, where 75 percent of the total votes have already been counted, according to an early voting results by Fox News.

*Final Results From Battleground State of Michigan Likely Will Not Be Available Until Wednesday Evening

*Trump Wins Swing State of Ohio

US President Donald Trump won the presidential race in the swing state of Ohio, Fox News projected.

*Joe Biden Wins Hawaii - AP Call

*Biden Maintains Lead in Minnesota With Over 70% of Votes Counted

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads incumbent President Donald Trump in the state of Minnesota, but the lead has been significantly narrowed, official results revealed.

*Donald Trump Wins Ohio, Montana and Iowa - AP Call

*Democrat Ben Ray Lujan Wins Election to US Senate From New Mexico

*Donald Trump Wins State of Florida

*Biden Says on Track to Win 2020 US Presidential Election

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a speech that he is on track to win the 2020 presidential election.

"We feel good about where we are, we really do, I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election," Biden said early Wednesday morning.

Biden added that he still has a chance to win in the battleground states of Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

*Trump Says Will Make a Statement Tonight

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

*Trump Says He's 'Up Big' in US Election Accuses Rival Biden of Trying to 'Steal' Vote

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

*Donald Trump Wins Texas - AP Call

*Trump Says 'We Are Winning Everything', Thanks American People for Tremendous Support

President Donald Trump in his address after the US general election said he was winning the race and thanked his supporters.

"We were winning everything, and all of a sudden, it was just called off. The results tonight have been phenomenal," Trump said early on Wednesday.

He added, "I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support: millions and millions of people voted for us tonight, and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people."

*Trump Says Will Be Going to US Supreme Court, Wants Voting to Stop

US President Donald Trump said that he will ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling stations are closed.

He accused his opponents of plotting "a major fraud on our nation."

"We will be going to US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," Trump said during his first public appearance after the election.

*Joe Biden Wins in Arizona

*Joe Biden Claims Victory in Maine, AP Finds

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the US state of Maine, the Associated Press projected on Wednesday.

With 85 percent of votes reported, Biden has secured 53.4%, while Trump captured 43.7%. Nebraska and Maine are the only two US states that divide up their delegates, giving some to the statewide winner and others to the victors in districts. All other US states award delegates on a winner-takes-all basis.

Fox News shows Trump with 213 total electoral votes and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with 238 electoral votes as of early Wednesday morning.

*Trump Maintains Steady Lead in Battleground Wisconsin After 92% Votes Counted

US President Donald Trump maintains a 4-point advantage over Democratic challenger Joe Biden with over 90 percent of ballots counted in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, results published by Fox News say.

Trump leads Biden by 51.3% to 47.2% in Wisconsin with 92% of votes counted, results showed on Wednesday.

Wisconsin with its ten electoral college votes is part of the Rust Belt together with Michigan and Pennsylvania, which in 2016 sensationally flipped red and landed Trump in the White House.

*Protest Erupts in Washington DC as Ballots Counted in Presidential Election

*Democrats to Resist Trump's Attempts to "Prevent Proper Tabulation of Votes" Legally, Biden Campaign Says

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

*More Than Half of Florida's Cuban-Americans Vote for Trump, Exit Poll Shows

NBC News exit polls also indicated that 30 percent of Puerto Ricans and 48 percent of "other Latinos" supported Trump.

*Biden Takes Lead in Wisconsin With 95% Ballots Counted, Fox News Finds

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden is seen winning the key state of Wisconsin, which has 10 members of the Electoral College, after 95 percent of the ballots were counted.

According to Fox News, Biden has 49.4 percent of the vote and President Donald Trump has 49.1 percent of the vote so far.

*Trump, Biden at 49% in Nevada With Most Votes Counted, Says Edison Research

*Trump Maintains Lead in Michigan With 79% of Ballots Counted, Edison Research Says

*Nevada Will not Resume Counting Ballots Until Thursday at 9 am PST, Edison Research Says

*Trump Expands Lead Over Biden in Swing State of Iowa After 99% of Ballots Counted

US President Donald Trump has expanded his lead over Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the swing state of Iowa after 99 percent of ballots were counted.

The ex-vice president has 45 percent of votes and Trump has 53.2 percent.

Iowa went to Barack Obama and Biden as his running mate in both 2008 and 2012 before it turned red in 2016 when Trump won the state by 9.4 percentage points.

*Republican Aged 25 Win Seat For North Carolina to Become Youngest Ever Senator

Republican candidate Madison Cawthorn, 25 years old, has won the race to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.

This makes him the youngest Senator ever and the first member of the US upper house to be born in the 1990s, the Washington Post reported.

From the bottom of my heart, Thank you.

All glory goes to God and I am excited to serve each and every member of this district. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/oFnizpzqVa

— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 4, 2020

Cawthorn, who turned 25 in August, defeated Democrat Moe David with 54.4 percent to 42.4 percent in the overwhelmingly red state.

This way, Cawthorn takes on the mantle of youngest senator from New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 31, who was also reelected to her seat on Tuesday.

*Biden's Lead in Nevada Narrows, FOX News Reports

Joe Biden's lead in the state of Nevada narrowed several hours after the Democratic candidate took lead in the state, according to the FOX News broadcaster.

With 67 percent of the ballots counted, Biden is leading with 49.2 percent of the vote, incumbent President Donald Trump has 48.6 percent of the vote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden was leading with 51.8 percent of the vote. Trump then had 46.3 percent of the vote, when 49 percent of the ballots was tallied.

The state has six members of the electoral college.

*Biden Catching Up to Trump in Michigan, Fox News Projection Suggests

Democratic challenger Joe Biden is closing the gap between his results and those of President Donald Trump in the state of Michigan, according to the Fox News projection.

With 90 percent of the results in, Trump is leading with 49.4 percent against Biden's 49.1 percent.

Earlier in the day, with 47 percent of the ballots counted, Trump was leading with 55.6 percent against Biden's 41.9 percent.

*Biden Maintains Lead in Wisconsin After 97% Votes Counted, Edison Research Finds

*Biden Takes Lead in Michigan, Fox News Claims

*US Election Outcome Still Undecided as Vote Recounts, Legal Battles to Follow, Pollster Says

The outcome of the US presidential race is still much undecided, as the close race in some states makes vote recounts and legal battles very likely, John Zogby, a public opinion pollster and the founder of political consulting firm John Zogby Strategies, said.

Despite some states still counting votes, President Donald Trump has earlier declared that he won the 3 November election, adding that this year's vote was a fraud.

"It is premature for him to declare victory. There are still millions of votes to be counted, especially in battleground states and the races are still undecided. Yes, it is still possible for Biden to win," Zogby said when asked whether the results are obvious.

The expert suggested that "if we are lucky," the United States will know the outcome by Thursday, but warned that "some of these states are very close so there will be recounts and court challenges."

He also expressed confidence that Trump would deliver on his promise to challenge mail-in voting.

"Postal voting will be challenged in court. The President promised that last night. And the very legitimacy of the vote will be challenged by a vocal minority of whichever side loses," he added.

When asked to assess Trump’s performance in key states, Zogby said that he "did well" among those who see the economy and its reopening as top issues and those who want a strong leader, law and order. He also noted that Trump had "spoken to the forgotten and in a language that is irreverent toward the establishment."

*Philadelphia City Commissioner Vows to Finish Counting Votes ASAP as Less Than Half of Postal Ballots Tallied

*Mail-in Votes Likely Favour Biden, But Mass Mail-in Ballot Open to Fraud, Ex-US Official Believes

While the vote count is still ongoing in the US presidential election, mail-in votes will very much likely favour Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, however, mail-in voting on such a big scale provides many opportunities for deception, according to former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts.

"Mail-in votes will probably favor Biden. Polls indicated that Democrats were using mail-in voting more heavily," Roberts said. "Mail-in voting on such a large scale opens many avenues for fraud, but fraud is not always easy to prove."

The votes are still being counted in the United States where citizens have voted to elect a new president, as well as members of the House of Representatives, about one-third of members of the Senate, governors of 11 states and two territories, and local legislative authorities in a number of states.

"Wisconsin and Michigan are the crucial states for Trump. To reach 270 electoral college votes, Trump needs to win Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alaska. Currently he is leading in those states," Roberts said.

With regards to when the results of the election can be expected, Roberts noted that Wisconsin and Michigan votes should be counted by Thursday or Friday, or perhaps the earliest by Wednesday evening.

When asked if there was anything surprising for him in the current preliminary results, Roberts said he was surprised that President Donald Trump's lead in Michigan and Wisconsin disappeared between late last night and this morning.

The former US official also noted that Trump was doing better than was predicted by analysts.

"The pollsters said Trump was 10 points down. That doesn’t seem to be the case," he explained.

In the late hours of Tuesday, Trump declared that he had won re-election, adding that this year's vote was a fraud. The president said he would ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling places are close.

"Last night looking at Trump’s leads, it did seem that he had won," Roberts said. "Either candidate could take a close election to court. If contested states count votes beyond the legal time and this throws the election to either candidate, it would be a court case. "

Biden’s campaign earlier stated that the counting of duly cast ballots would continue, dismissing Trump’s remarks as "outrageous." The Biden team warned that they would have the legal teams ready if Trump went to the Supreme Court to contest the validity of vote counting.

At the time of writing, Biden is in the lead with 238 electoral votes to 213 electoral votes for Trump.

*Trump Says 'Very Strange' Several States Flipped Overnight Where He Was Leading Earlier

*Biden Campaign Hosts Election Protection Briefing as Vote Count Continues in US Election

*Biden Widens Vote Gap to 0.6% in Michigan

*Pennsylvania Has Counted Nearly 50% of Mail-In Ballots, Secretary of State Says

"We are approaching 50 percent of the mail ballots counted. There are still millions of ballots left to be counted," Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said during a press briefing.

Boockvar pointed out that the election results will be updated throughout the day as the counting proceeds.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf urged residents to be patient as the results are coming "more slowly" then in the past.

"Counties continue to report results," Wolf said.

As of Wednesday morning, US President Donald Trump won 55.06 percent of votes in Pennsylvania, while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won 43.77 percent of votes, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

*Michigan Expects to Complete Unofficial Vote Count By End of Day, Secretary of State Says

"As mentioned last night, I'm optimistic that by the end of the day the majority of our ballots will be tabulated and will be much closer to having a full if not a full and complete unofficial result to announce at that point," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in an update on the election results.

*Wisconsin Elections Official Tells NBC All Votes Counted, but Channel Did Not Make a Call

According to Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, who spoke to NBC, "all of the ballots have been counted" in the state. However, NBC or other US media have not called the race yet.

*Some 240,000 Ballots Left to Be Counted in US State of Georgia - Secretary of State

"Right now, we have about 200,000 ballots left to be counted," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Wednesday. "And there are also about 40,000 to 50,000 votes that need to be counted. Every legal vote will be counted."

Raffensperger emphasised that the election workers are making every effort to have the election results out today.

"We are pushing really hard for that," he said. "If we don’t get it there, but we get the numbers so small that then there is no question of who actually the winner is. I think that will be helpful."

At present, Trump has won 50.5 percent of the votes in Georgia and Biden won 48.3 present with 94 percent of the votes counted, according to media reports.

Georgia carries 16 electoral votes and is considered to be part of the so-called swing states despite its record of having voted Republican in the past.

*Trump Campaign Vows to ‘Immediately’ Request a Recount in Wisconsin

*National Guard Tasked With Transcribing Misprinted Ballots in State Where Biden Has Razor-Thin Lead

*The electoral college count stands at 238 votes for Joe Biden and 214 votes for Donald Trump

*Biden Wins Wisconsin With 10 Electoral Votes, CNN Claims

*Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit to Halt Ballot Counting in Michigan

*Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Says En Route to Philadelphia After 'Massive Cheating' in US Election

Donald Trump's lawyer Rudi Giuliani said in his Twitter that he, along with a legal team, is heading to Philadelphia, saying that there is "massive cheating" in the US election.

En route to Philadelphia with legal team.

Massive cheating.@realDonaldTrump up by 550,000 with 75% counted.

Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!

— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 4, 2020

*Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin - AP Call

The Associated Press has called the election in Wisconsin, saying that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won the key battleground state.

Earlier, the Trump campaign demanded a recount in Wisconsin.

*Head of Wisconsin Election Commission Says Votes Counted Correctly

“Wisconsin’s counting and reporting of unofficial results has gone according to law. Our municipal and county clerks have worked tirelessly throughout the night to make sure every valid ballot is counted and reported accurately", Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official, said in a statement.

*OSCE Observers Say Counting of Votes in US Election Ongoing, Observation Will Not End Yet

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission will remain in the United States to closely monitor developments as the counting of votes in several states is ongoing, OSCE special coordinator Michael Georg Link said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"Since the counting of the votes is ongoing, as we speak here, also our observation will not end with this press conference. Our teams and experts will stay in the country and we will be closely following all of the rest of the process in the future," Link said.

Link said the US elections were well-managed, but underscored that campaign rhetoric fueled tensions in the United States.

*Washington Police Arrests 4 in Largely Peaceful Post-Election Protests - Chief

The election night protests in Washington, DC were largely peaceful and only four participants were arrested, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Wednesday.

"I was very pleased with the First Amendment assemblies that we had in the District of Columbia last night. They were largely peaceful in and around the White House," Newsham said.

Officers made four arrests, including two for crossing a police line and another two were apprehended for an assault with a dangerous weapon and interfering with the police just outside of Lafayette Square across from the White House.

The police chief said investigators are still unable to determine whether the assault with a bat and a knife that left three people wounded was politically motivated.

"We had three victims in that case - two adult males and an adult female. They all suffered non-life threatening injuries, they were taken to a local hospital," Newsham said.

The investigation is at an early stage and the investigators do not know the affiliations of the suspects and victims and an assault because of a political affiliation would be treated as a hate crime, Newsham added.

*Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits to Stop Ballot Counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania

*Nevada Deputy State Secretary Reportedly Says More Election Results to Be Released Wednesday

The Deputy Secretary of State for Elections in Nevada, Wayne Thorley, said that more election results are to be released Wednesday due to "a lot of interest in how the vote is going in Nevada", according to 8 News Now.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of interest in how the vote is going in Nevada and we recognize that,” Thorley is reported to have said. “We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

*Joe Biden Addresses Nation as Election Vote Count Continues

*Biden Wins Michigan in US Election - CNN Projection

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the swing state of Michigan in the US election, beating Republican President Donald Trump and edging closer to control of the White House, CNN said in a projection on Wednesday.

With the Michigan win, Biden will clinch 16 more of the 270 electoral college votes needed to become president, CNN reported.

*Trump Says He Has Won in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina

Donald Trump said in his Twitter Wednesday that he has won in states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, adding that he can claim Michigan if "there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported".

.....there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

*Rudy Giuliani Hints Trump Camp May Bring ‘National Lawsuit’ Amid Unsubstantiated Voter Fraud Claims

