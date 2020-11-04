Biden leads with 238 electoral votes; Trump at 213

More than 96 million early votes have been cast, representing almost 70% of the total number of votes recorded in 2016, according to the US Elections Project. Nearly 60 million of the early votes have been submitted by mail – about twice the total of ballots mailed in four years ago. Many local governments are ill-equipped to process the mail-in deluge in a timely manner, including at least one state that could prove decisive, Sputnik reported.

According to polls, Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden appeared to be ahead of Donald Trump in several critical swing states, but President Donald Trump has narrowed Biden's lead in the polls considerably over the past few days.

In response to the pandemic, dozens of states have expanded mail-in and early in-person voting to avoid chaos on election day because social distancing restrictions are expected to lead to massive lines.

*First Polling Stations Close in Indiana, Kentucky

First polling stations in the states of Indiana and Kentucky have closed, with preliminary results expected to arrive in an hour.

*Trump Wins in Indiana With 72% After 1% of Vote Processed - Fox News

After 1% of Indiana votes have been processed, Trump is winning in Indiana with 72%, and Democratic candidate Joe Biden receiving 26,1% , Fox News reported.

*Trump Leading Over Biden in Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire - First Results

*USPS Fails to Meet Deadline on Sweeping Facilities in Several States

US Postal Service failed to meet deadline on sweeping facilities in several states, including the key ones, and is ordered to appear in DC federal court on Wednesday.

*After 10% of Vote Counted in Kentucky, Biden Leads Trump With a 53% Parity

*2020 US Election: Polling Stations Close in Washington DC

*Polling Stations Close in Florida, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont

*Trump Regains Lead Over Biden in Kentucky - Early Results

*Trump Leading Biden in Florida With 3% of Votes Counted

*Trump Leads in Georgia With 55%, Early Results Show

*Early Results in South Carolina Show Trump Leading

*Trump Leading in Virginia With Over 65%, Early Results Show

*Demonstrators Near White House Unfurl 'Remove Trump' Banner

*Biden Leading in Early Results in Georgia

*Polling Stations Close in Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia

*Florida Early Results Show Biden Leading

*Biden Leads in Ohio, Preliminary Results Show

*North Carolina Early Results Reveal Trump Lead

*Trump Regains Lead Over Biden in Georgia - Preliminary Results

*Trump, Biden Neck-and-Neck With 49.5% in Battleground State of Florida, Preliminary Results Show

*AP Calls Election For Virginia, West Virginia, Vermont, Kentucky, South Carolina

The Associated Press has called the election for the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Vermont, Kentucky, South Carolina.

According to The AP, Joe Biden wins Virginia and Vermont, while Donald Trump is victorious in South Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky.

*AP Calls Election For Mississipi, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Illinois

According to the AP, Donald Trump triumphs in Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississipi, Alabama, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachussetts and New Jersey.

*Biden Leads in Texas, Preliminary Results Show

*People Gather in Times Square as They Await US Presidential Election Results

*Biden is Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania With 79,9% After 1% of Votes Counted, Early Results Show

*Early Results Reveal Trump Leading in Tennessee

*Biden Leads in Michigan, Preliminary Results Show

*Early Results Show Biden Leading in Kansas

*Trump Leads in Missouri, Preliminary Results Reveal

*Early Results Show Trump Leading in Maine

*Polling Station in Arkansas Closes

*Donald Trump Wins Arkansas - AP Call

*Preliminary Results Show Trump Leading in North Dakota

*Donald Trump Wins Indiana - AP Call

*Early Results Show Biden Leading in Colorado

*Trump Leads in Wisconsin, Early Results Show

*AP Calls Election For Seven More States

According to The Associated Press, Donald Trump wins Louisiana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska, while Joe Biden triumphs in New Mexico and New York.

*Preliminary Results Show Trump Leading in Minnesota

*Joe Biden Wins the District of Columbia - AP Call

*Joe Biden Wins Colorado - AP Call

*Donald Trump Wins Kansas - AP Call

*Polling Station Close in Nevada, Iowa, Utah, Montana

*Preliminary Results Reveal Trump Leading in Iowa

*Donald Trump Wins Missouri - AP Call

*Joe Biden Wins New Hampshire - AP Call

*Georgia's Fulton County to Reveal Absentee Ballot Results 'in Coming Days'

Georgia's Fulton County will not reveal the results of absentee voting on Tuesday night, saying that "absentee ballot tabulation will continue in coming days".

Results Update: Tonight Fulton County will report results from early voting, Election Day voting, and 86,000+ absentee ballots. This represents the majority of Fulton County votes. Absentee ballot tabulation will continue in coming days.

*AP Calls Election For Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho

According to AP call, Donald Trump wins Idaho, while Joe Biden triumphs in California, Oregon and Washington.

*Donald Trump Wins Utah - AP Call

*Biden Projected to Win State of California

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will secure a victory in the crucial US state of California, which has 55 electoral votes, over the incumbent President Donald Trump, a projection by Fox News revealed.

*Biden Wins Swing State of Arizona

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the swing state of Arizona, Fox News projected.

*Trump Leads Biden by 13% in Pennsylvania With Nearly Half of Votes Counted

US President Donald Trump leads Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 13.7 percent in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, official results revealed.

*Biden Leads Trump 207-148 in Electoral Votes

The Democratic nominee Joe Biden secured 207 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win US presidency, but trails the Republican incumbent Donald Trump in popular endorsements, Fox News reported.

*Trump Gains Lead in Iowa 50.1%-%48.1 With 75% of Votes Counted

US President Donald Trump has overtaken his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the battleground state of Iowa, where 75 percent of the total votes have already been counted, according to an early voting results by Fox News.

*Final Results From Battleground State of Michigan Likely Will Not Be Available Until Wednesday Evening

*Trump Wins Swing State of Ohio

US President Donald Trump won the presidential race in the swing state of Ohio, Fox News projected.

*Joe Biden Wins Hawaii - AP Call

*Biden Maintains Lead in Minnesota With Over 70% of Votes Counted

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads incumbent President Donald Trump in the state of Minnesota, but the lead has been significantly narrowed, official results revealed.

*Donald Trump Wins Ohio, Montana and Iowa - AP Call

*Democrat Ben Ray Lujan Wins Election to US Senate From New Mexico

*Donald Trump Wins State of Florida

*Biden Says on Track to Win 2020 US Presidential Election

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a speech that he is on track to win the 2020 presidential election.

"We feel good about where we are, we really do, I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election," Biden said early Wednesday morning.

Biden added that he still has a chance to win in the battleground states of Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

*Trump Says Will Make a Statement Tonight

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

*Trump Says He's 'Up Big' in US Election Accuses Rival Biden of Trying to 'Steal' Vote

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

*Donald Trump Wins Texas - AP Call

*Trump Says 'We Are Winning Everything', Thanks American People for Tremendous Support

President Donald Trump in his address after the US general election said he was winning the race and thanked his supporters.

"We were winning everything, and all of a sudden, it was just called off. The results tonight have been phenomenal," Trump said early on Wednesday.

He added, "I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support: millions and millions of people voted for us tonight, and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people."

*Trump Says Will Be Going to US Supreme Court, Wants Voting to Stop

US President Donald Trump said that he will ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling stations are closed.

He accused his opponents of plotting "a major fraud on our nation."

"We will be going to US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," Trump said during his first public appearance after the election.

*Joe Biden Wins in Arizona

*Joe Biden Claims Victory in Maine, AP Finds

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the US state of Maine, the Associated Press projected on Wednesday.

With 85 percent of votes reported, Biden has secured 53.4%, while Trump captured 43.7%. Nebraska and Maine are the only two US states that divide up their delegates, giving some to the statewide winner and others to the victors in districts. All other US states award delegates on a winner-takes-all basis.

Fox News shows Trump with 213 total electoral votes and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with 238 electoral votes as of early Wednesday morning.

*Trump Maintains Steady Lead in Battleground Wisconsin After 92% Votes Counted

US President Donald Trump maintains a 4-point advantage over Democratic challenger Joe Biden with over 90 percent of ballots counted in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, results published by Fox News say.

Trump leads Biden by 51.3% to 47.2% in Wisconsin with 92% of votes counted, results showed on Wednesday.

Wisconsin with its ten electoral college votes is part of the Rust Belt together with Michigan and Pennsylvania, which in 2016 sensationally flipped red and landed Trump in the White House.

*Protest Erupts in Washington DC as Ballots Counted in Presidential Election

*Democrats to Resist Trump's Attempts to "Prevent Proper Tabulation of Votes" Legally, Biden Campaign Says

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

*More Than Half of Florida's Cuban-Americans Vote for Trump, Exit Poll Shows

NBC News exit polls also indicated that 30 percent of Puerto Ricans and 48 percent of "other Latinos" supported Trump.

*Biden Takes Lead in Wisconsin With 95% Ballots Counted, Fox News Finds

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden is seen winning the key state of Wisconsin, which has 10 members of the Electoral College, after 95 percent of the ballots were counted.

According to Fox News, Biden has 49.4 percent of the vote and President Donald Trump has 49.1 percent of the vote so far.

*Trump, Biden at 49% in Nevada With Most Votes Counted, Says Edison Research

*Trump Maintains Lead in Michigan With 79% of Ballots Counted, Edison Research Says

*Nevada Will not Resume Counting Ballots Until Thursday at 9 am PST, Edison Research Says

*Trump Expands Lead Over Biden in Swing State of Iowa After 99% of Ballots Counted

US President Donald Trump has expanded his lead over Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the swing state of Iowa after 99 percent of ballots were counted.

The ex-vice president has 45 percent of votes and Trump has 53.2 percent.

Iowa went to Barack Obama and Biden as his running mate in both 2008 and 2012 before it turned red in 2016 when Trump won the state by 9.4 percentage points.

*Republican Aged 25 Win Seat For North Carolina to Become Youngest Ever Senator

Republican candidate Madison Cawthorn, 25 years old, has won the race to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.

This makes him the youngest Senator ever and the first member of the US upper house to be born in the 1990s, the Washington Post reported.

From the bottom of my heart, Thank you.

All glory goes to God and I am excited to serve each and every member of this district. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/oFnizpzqVa

— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 4, 2020

Cawthorn, who turned 25 in August, defeated Democrat Moe David with 54.4 percent to 42.4 percent in the overwhelmingly red state.

This way, Cawthorn takes on the mantle of youngest senator from New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 31, who was also reelected to her seat on Tuesday.

*Biden's Lead in Nevada Narrows, FOX News Reports

Joe Biden's lead in the state of Nevada narrowed several hours after the Democratic candidate took lead in the state, according to the FOX News broadcaster.

With 67 percent of the ballots counted, Biden is leading with 49.2 percent of the vote, incumbent President Donald Trump has 48.6 percent of the vote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden was leading with 51.8 percent of the vote. Trump then had 46.3 percent of the vote, when 49 percent of the ballots was tallied.

The state has six members of the electoral college.

