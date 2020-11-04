Biden leads with 224 electoral votes; Trump at 213

The outcome of the US presidential election is on a knife edge, with Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden neck and neck in key swing states, BBC reported.

Biden, a Democrat, said he was "on track" to victory, while Trump, a Republican, claimed "a big win".

The president is projected to have held the must-win state of Florida - a major boost to his re-election bid.

But Biden could snatch Arizona, a once reliably conservative state. The vote caps a long and bitter race.

Other key states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina are toss-ups.

With the nation on edge, the final result may not be known for days as postal votes are tallied.

More than 100 million people cast their ballots in early voting before election day on Tuesday - setting US on course for its highest turnout in a century.



