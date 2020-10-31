  1. Politics
Oct 31, 2020, 8:19 AM

Iran, Russia deputy FMs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal met and held talks in Ankara late on Friday.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed a range of issues regarding the developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as Iran’s initiative to improve the situation.

Iran's Special Envoy for Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Abbas Araghchi arrived in Ankara late on Friday on his regional tour which earlier took him to the Azerbaijan Republic, Russia and Armenia.

Araghchi started his regional tour on Tuesday, which first took him to Baku and then to Moscow, to present Iran's initiative for solving the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis peacefully.

Iran's Regional Initiative includes a ceasefire, discontinuation of attacks on residential areas and civilians, as well as the return of the displaced to their homes, he had said.

