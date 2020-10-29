Two killed, several injured in knife attack in France's Nice

Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city’s Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker, France24 reported.

Police said two people were confirmed to have died after the attack.

Estrosi tweeted, “I can confirm everything lets us think this was a terror attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica,” in central Nice.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that he was holding a crisis meeting as he warned people to avoid the site of the attack.

The attack comes while France is still reeling from its president’s anti-Islam rhetoric and support to the insulting caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

It was not immediately clear what the motive was for the Nice attack, or if there was any connection to the blasphemous cartoons.

