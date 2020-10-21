US plot to push others out of JCPOA foiled

US plots in the past four years were foiled on Sunday, said Rouhani on Wednesday while speaking at a cabinet session in Tehran, referring to the lifting of the UN arms embargo against Iran according to the UNSCR 2231 on Sunday.

From the start of the Trump administration, Washington consistently had tried to disturb the JCPOA, he said, adding that the US not only withdrew from the deal but did everything possible to make other parties withdraw too.

“The end of the arms embargo was important for the Iranian people not because legally we are able to trade weapons, although that is an important aspect, but rather because the logic of truth, right, law, and rationality defeated the logic of force and bullying,” he added.

Americans tried for years to violate the right of the Iranian people, Rouhani continued.

The important thing is not how much we would trade arms but is that we safeguard our rights, he added.

This item is being updated…

