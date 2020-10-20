US analyst confirms Iran's ability to produce advanced weapon

The longstanding UN ban on the sale of arms from/to Iran was terminated early on Sunday under the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that blessed the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

Following the official end of Iran's arms embargo, some military analysts acknowledged that Iran can produce even better weapons than the ones purchased.

"What Iran has shown is that even if they buy a small number of weapons, within 20 years they will produce a variant of that which in some instances is even better than what they bought," said Dave DesRoches, an associate professor and senior military fellow at the National Defense University in Washington, CNBC reported.

"So as they make incremental improvements, as they reverse engineer new technologies, integrate new imported motors, they're getting much more quickly operational, lethal and reproducible capability," he added.

