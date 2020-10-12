SP daily gas condensate production vol. tops 40,000 barrels

As a completely-manufactured Iranian refinery, this refinery will soon reach its full production capacity, Mohammad Saeidian said on Monday.

Currently, 11th Refinery at South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) produces more than 40,000 barrels per day of gas condensate, he reiterated.

According to the scheduled program, this refinery should produce 50 million cubic meters of gas per day, he said, adding, “Currently, the amount of daily gas produced at the refinery stands at more than 35 million cubic meters with the gas delivered from the platforms.”

Presently, about 1,400 million cubic feet of gas is sent to the refinery via sea as feed which is expandable before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2021), Saeidian stressed.

Based on the scheduled program, this refinery should produce 2,500 tons of ethane, 2,000 tons of propane, 1,200 tons of butane and also 80,000 barrels of condensate per day.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the project manager pointed to the refined sweet gas of South Pars Gas Company and added, “the volume of sweet gas refined at the company recorded about 155 percent growth last year (ended March 20, 2020) as compared to 2013, so that this volume will be increased by yearend.”

According to the officials at the Ministry of Oil and National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), gas production volume at South Pars Gas Field will hit from 280 million cubic meter in 2012 to 750,000 million cubic meters by yearend, he emphasized.

Gas export has increased about 90 percent with the increased gas production at South Pars Gas Company, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran currently exports about 80 million cubic meters of gas per day on average.”

