Lack of security to disrupt important values of country

The Leader made the remarks while addressing a joint graduation ceremony of students of Army, IRGC, and Police through video conference.

“Studying in universities of our armed forces is one of the most valuable jobs, why? Because by studying in these universities, our young people will join the armed forces that ensure the security of the country and security is a very fundamental value and a vital element for the country; Because without security, all the important values of the country will be disrupted including welfare, justice, education and other important values,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

This item is being updated…

