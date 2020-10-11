Light training plane crashes near Sharekord

The trainee pilot on board was injured and dispatched to the hospital immediately after the incident.
According to initial reports, the pilot's injury is not serious.
The cause of the incident is not clear so far.
MR/5045257
TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – A light training plane crashed near the central Iranian city of Shahrekord, Chaharmahal-o-Bakhtiari province, on Sunday.
The trainee pilot on board was injured and dispatched to the hospital immediately after the incident.
According to initial reports, the pilot's injury is not serious.
The cause of the incident is not clear so far.
MR/5045257
Your Comment