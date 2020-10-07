Tyrant rulers not able to stop Arbaeen Mourning ritual

Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech on Wednesday night on the occasion of Arbaeen- which marks the 40th day of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), Almanar TV reported.

He maintained that according to historical documents and sources, the first person to observe Arbaeen was Jabir b. 'Abd Allah al-Ansari and he was the first Arbaeen pilgrim of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

“Saddam Hussein’s regime used to prevent believers from visiting Imam Hussein’s Shrine on Arbaeen,” he said.

“I myself witnessed how Saddam Hussein’s warplanes used to strike believers’ processions on Arbaeen,” Nasrallah added.

