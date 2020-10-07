UNICEF announces COVID-19 Children’s Art Competition winners

On the occasion of Children’s Day and Week, the Ministry of Interior and UNICEF announced the winners of the joint COVID-19 Art Competition for children called “We Are All Champions”.

A total of 4272 works were submitted to this competition from different provinces that 70 of which were selected as winners who will receive a certificate of appreciation and awards.

In the painting section, Parnaz Goudarzi (6 years) from Kermanshah, Mersana Beigzadeh (8 years) from Kermanshah, Kiarash Samimitabar( 9 years) from Kermanshah, Hojjat Elhambakhsh (14 years) from Boshruyeh, Bahar Zolfaghari (16 years) from Tehran, Aida Doroudi (18 years) from Sari has managed to win the first place.

According to the official website of UNICEF,Iran, Armita Aghili (8 years) from Isfahan, Amirhossein Tavakoli (12 years) from Bandar Abbas, Mohammad Fathi (18 years) from Kamyaran were ranked in the second place, while Elin Memarzadeh Mashoori (8 years) from Maragheh, Zahra Alizadeh (9 years) from Miyaneh, Sina Bahareluei (13 years) from Shahre Kord, Parmis Amirian (14 years) from Kermanshah stood at third place.

“We Are All Champions” art competition was launched by UNICEF and the Ministry of Interior as part of the Child-Friendly Cities Initiative to promote children’s engagement and participation across the country.

RHM/5042452