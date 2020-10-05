Iranian, Russian Parl. speakers discuss regional issues

In this conversation, Ghalibaf, who had previously underlined the active follow-up of the mechanism of the Iran-Russia Joint High Parliamentary Commission, said the Iranian parliament is ready to fully implement the agreements between the two countries.

He added that the continuation of constructive talks and consultations and active cooperation of the parliaments of Iran and Russia will play an important role in strengthening and consolidating friendly relations in various regional and international arenas.

As reported, the conference of Speakers of the Parliaments of Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, and China on Counter-Terrorism is to be held in Sochi in May 2021.

Back on August 1 and in his meeting with visiting Chairman of the Russian Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky, Ghalibaf said that comprehensive cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation is expected to be enhanced.

