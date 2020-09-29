Nujaba calls for forming committee regarding crime of Baghdad

Al-Kaabi described targeting innocent people which led to the murder of a family in the capital city, as a heinous crime and calls for a fact-finding committee to be formed with the centrality of the Iraq judiciary.

According to the Nujaba Communication and Media Affairs Center in Iran, the secretary-general of Nujaba wrote in his statement: two days ago we warned about the hostile and deceptive action of the Great Satan; including setting fire to sedition and conflicts in Iraq which are in line with the ominous intentions of US.

Hujjat al-Islam “Akram al-Kaabi” by pointing out targeting innocent people and murder of a family in a suspicious attack, described this event as a heinous crime and affirmed that such event is against the Islamic Sharia, but also against all the religious teaching and humanitarian criteria’s.

In this regard, he called for the formation of a fact-finding committee with the centrality of Iraq judiciary and added: we demand transparent and clear investigation so that the Iraqi people are informed about the role of their filthy enemies.

The secretary-general of Nujaba insisted on the innocence of the Resistance of such crimes, hoped that the investigations will prove the innocence of the Resistance, but also sheds light on the hands behind the curtain, seeking to instable the situation.

Al-Kaabi at the end pointed out: such investigations will show the people what sort of persons perusing their wretched goals by sacrificing innocent people.

FA/PR