Iran victory in Imposed War changed equations of century

Speaking at the open session of Iran’s Parliament on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi noted that the Sacred Defense is a great example of the resistance and the unity of the Iranians against the enemy that resulted into a great victory.

During the 8 years of the Imposed War by Iraq, Iran’s Army and the IRGC with the support of the Basij forces and Iranian nation under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution, created the miracle of the century, Mousavi added.

He went on to explain, "Although the victory of the Iranian nation in that unequal war looked like a miracle, however, in my opinion, the result of this victory is the miracle of the century due to the fact that it changed the strategic equations of the century."

This item will be updated ...

PHOTO: Major General Mousavi on the sidelines of Zolfaghar-99 military drill in southern Iranian waters (Mohammadreza Abbasi / Mehr News Agency)

RHM/FNA13990706000094