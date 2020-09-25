Iran, Nakhichevan mull over developing bilateral ties

For this purpose, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Republic Seyyed Abbas Mousavi met and held talks with the Head of Permanent Representation of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic in Baku Bakhtiyar Asgarov on Thursday.

In this bilateral meeting, Asgarov pointed to the religious and cultural commonalities that have bonded amicable relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan and said, “Iran's support for Baku's positions on Nagorno-Karabakh is very important to us.”

Iranian envoy to Baku, for his part, stated that Iran has close relations and a good understanding of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, especially neighboring provinces of Iran. There is a will in Iran to expand its cooperation with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, he added.

In this meeting, the development of all-out relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan, especially with the Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan, was emphasized.

MA/IRN84053739