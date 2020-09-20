  1. Politics
Today memorable day in history of Iran's diplomacy: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, "As we predicted the previous days, today, September 20, 2020 will be a memorable day in the history of our country's diplomacy."

"The Americans once again tried to form a coalition of the international community against Iran," said President Rouhani on Sunday in a Cabinet meeting referring to US attempts to activate 'snapback' mechanism.

"When they left JCPOA, they thought they could affect the European Union in a short time, but fortunately the United States has failed at all stages," he added.

Iranian President noted, "The US maximum pressure on Iran in the political and legal sectors has become the US maximum isolation, and in the world of diplomacy, everyone saw that the US has failed in the Security Council three times in the past month."

