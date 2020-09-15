Qatar not supporter of normalizing ties with Israel

Qatar won’t join Persian Gulf Arab neighbors in establishing diplomatic relations with the Israeli regime until its conflict with the Palestinians is resolved, the Qatari official said.

Lolwah Alkhater also suggested in an interview with Bloomberg that there may soon be progress toward ending a three-year-old boycott of her country by regional states.

Alkhater spoke to Bloomberg a day before the Tel Aviv regime and the United Arab Emirates are to sign the first treaty between a Persian Gulf Arab nation and the occupied lands.

“We don’t think that normalization was the core of this conflict and hence it can’t be the answer,” Alkhater said. “The core of this conflict is about the drastic conditions that the Palestinians are living under” as “people without a country, living under occupation.”

Bahrain on Friday agreed to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the regime's relative isolation in the Middle East.

Following the announcement at the White House, Palestinian officials have condemned the Israel-Bahrain normalization deal announced by US President Donald Trump as another "stab in the back" by an Arab state.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the Bahrain-Israeli tie normalization, calling it a shameful and humiliating act by the Bahrain government.

In a tweet on Monday, Iranian FM Zarif wrote, “Donald Trump desperately needed a campaign photo. His son-in-law blackmailed their regional clients into giving him one. The only problem: 'Peace agreements' being signed are NOT between foes but longstanding allies. What a diplomatic coup! Stay tuned for more...”

