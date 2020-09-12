Iran, China stress police coop.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad stressed the need to improve the level of security by developing police diplomacy interaction, saying that Iran's police relations with China are friendly and strategic.

The police of the Islamic Republic of Iran is eager to transfer its experiences to China and establish a police working group between the Chinese police and the Ministry of Public Security and the relevant Iranian authorities.

Referring to the arrangements made by the police of the Islamic Republic of Iran to deal with international defendants, he stressed the need to improve the level of security by using police diplomacy interaction.

As the interaction of the police of the countries expands, the security in the world will improve and more and more efforts in this field will pave the way for the fight against international crimes, he added.

Chang Hua, for his part, announced his country's readiness for any cooperation with police of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also said that the development of police diplomacy relations between Iran and China requires bilateral cooperation.

ZZ/IRN84035916