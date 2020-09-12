Compromising with Zionists, ‘an unforgivable sin’: Hamas lead

Ismail Haniyeh on Sat. pointed to the process of normalization of Arab countries with the Zionist regime and reiterated, “The compromise of some countries with the Zionist regime is a sin that cannot be forgiven.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haniyeh referred to the unveiling of the Plan for the occupation of the West Bank by Zionists and added, “The Palestinian Resistance Movement in early July, when the Zionist regime unveiled its Plan to occupy the West Bank, for the first time tested advanced and sophisticated missiles which was a clear message to the Zionist enemy.”

The Qassam Brigades and other Resistance groups in Palestine declared that the Plan to occupy the West Bank is tantamount to a declaration of war and on the same night that the Plan was unveiled, they tested highly advanced missiles in a message to the enemy, Hamas leader underlined.

“We will not confine to holding meetings and congresses to counter the Plan to occupy the West Bank, but we will defend Al-Quds and our land with gunpowder and fire,” Ismail Haniyeh added.

Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday condemned the agreement to normalize relations between the Zionist regime and the Al Khalifa regime.

Friday's accord normalizing diplomatic ties between Israel and Bahrain comes one month after the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize ties with Israel under a US-brokered deal.

MA/5021567