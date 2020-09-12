Bahrain sacrifices Palestinian cause for US election

Undoubtedly, the oppressed and right-seeking people of Palestine and the freedom-seeking Muslims of the world will never accept the normalization of relations with the usurper Israeli regime, and this shameful act will forever remain in the historical memory of the oppressed nation of Palestine and the freedom-seeking nations of the world, the statement read.

Instead of gaining legitimacy from its people, the Bahraini government, in a fundamental mistake, has established diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime and sacrificed the Palestinian cause for the US internal elections, it added.

The rulers of Bahrain will henceforth be complicit in the crimes of the Zionist regime as a source of the constant threat to security in the region and the Islamic world and the root of decades of violence, killing, war, assassination, and bloodshed in Palestine and the region, the statement stressed.

It added that certainly, the result of this action of the Bahraini government will only cause the growing anger and lasting hatred of the oppressed people of Palestine, the Muslims, and the free nations of the world.

Warning of any insecurity of the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf region, the statement said that the responsibility for all the consequences of this action lies with the Bahraini government and other accompanying governments.

US President Donal Trump tweeted the news of the Israel-Bahrain normalization deal on Friday after he spoke by phone to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israel regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Following the announcement at the White House, Palestinian officials have condemned the Israel-Bahrain normalization deal announced by US President Donald Trump as another "stab in the back" by an Arab state.

Friday's accord normalizing diplomatic ties between Israel and Bahrain comes one month after the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize ties with Israel under a US-brokered deal.

ZZ/5021571