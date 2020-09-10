‘Malakout’ wins at int. film festivals in Turkey, Lithuania

‘Malakout’ has won the Best Short Film and Best Music awards at the 21st International Izmir Short Film Festival in Turkey.

It has also won the special award of the Wolves Independent International Film Festival in Lithuania.

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

‘Malakout’ recently received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland.

It has also won the best animation award at the first edition of the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK and award at the third International Da Vinci International Film Festival in the US, as well as the Best Short Film Award at the 14th edition of the Cryptshow Festival in Barcelona, Spain.

The animation won the first place in two sections, namely the Mixed-Media/Experimental Animation and the Audience Favorites at the Florida Animation Festival.

Izmir International Short Film Festival has been holding its place as being one of the greatest events in the field of movie in Turkey. The festival is the first film festival that gave rewards to international short films. It began to show its movies in 2000 and since then it has been one of the most esteemed festivals between movie lovers.

Wolves Independent International Film Festival centred on a nice village Saldutiškis, in Utena directory, Lithuania.

