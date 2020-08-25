Power generation capacity to increase 20,000MW by Mar.

In his meeting with the senior managers of the Iranian media on Tuesday evening, Rouhani also informed that his administration will also inaugurate 50 dams by the end of its tenure (June 2021).

He added that as planned, the government will continue its policies to reduce Iran's reliance on oil-revenues and selling crude.

Briefing the participants of the meeting about the achievements of his administration in the past seven years, Rouhani said that big strides have been taken in improving Iran's foreign diplomacy and international ties with allies.

He added that Iran has been successful in its fight against the terrorism in the region, as well.

To be updated...

