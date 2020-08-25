  1. Economy
Aug 25, 2020, 5:18 PM

Power generation capacity to increase 20,000MW by Mar.

Power generation capacity to increase 20,000MW by Mar.

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Tuesday that the power generation capacity of the country will be increased by 20,000 megawatts by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2021).

In his meeting with the senior managers of the Iranian media on Tuesday evening, Rouhani also informed that his administration will also inaugurate 50 dams by the end of its tenure (June 2021).

He added that as planned, the government will continue its policies to reduce Iran's reliance on oil-revenues and selling crude.

Briefing the participants of the meeting about the achievements of his administration in the past seven years, Rouhani said that big strides have been taken in improving Iran's foreign diplomacy and international ties with allies.

He added that Iran has been successful in its fight against the terrorism in the region, as well.

To be updated...

HJ/5008336

News Code 162745

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News