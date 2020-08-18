  1. Politics
Aug 18, 2020, 7:00 PM

Baeidinejad calls on UK to apologize to Iranians

Baeidinejad calls on UK to apologize to Iranians

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad called on UK to offer a formal apology for its act of violent infringement against Iranian national sovereignty 67 years ago.

Referring to the 1953 Iranian coup d'état, Baeidinejad in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, “ The UK's role-along with US-in the coup d’etat overthrowing Iran’s elected government 67 years ago today, is indisputable."

"UK has never offered a formal apology to the people of Iran for its act of violent infringement against Iranian national sovereignty. Why? It’s high time,” he added.

On August 19, 1953, the United States and the United Kingdom orchestrated a coup using the Iranian military to overthrow the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in favor of strengthening the monarchical rule of the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

FA/IRN 83912127

News Code 162445

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News