Ghalibaf urges counterparts to appose UAE-Zionist tie

Addressing parliament speakers of the Islamic countries in a message, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stressed that the UAE-Israeli tie normalization would undermine all efforts of Islamic countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Union to realize the inalienable rights of the oppressed people of Palestine.

“Undoubtedly, It is only the will of the Palestinians and the people of Resistance Front that can lead to the liberation of Palestinians’ historical land."

"The agreement encourages the occupiers of the Palestinian territories to further occupy as well as denying the rights of the Palestinian people”, he added.

Iranian Parliament Speaker notes that the provocative act and the strategic mistake of Abu Dhabi encourage the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime and as a result, it is a threat to the peace and security of the region.

Therefore, it is necessary for the assemblies of Islamic countries, as the representatives of the Muslim nations, to strongly condemn this act and to use all parliamentary measures and initiatives to oppose this shameful agreement, Ghalibaf stressed.

