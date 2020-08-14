Nasrallah thanks Martyr Soleimani for role in 33-day war

He made the remarks in a live speech on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of Lebanon’s victory over the Israeli enemy.

Nasrallah congratulated the Lebanese people on the anniversary of the July War while appreciating all who had a big or small role in achieving this victory.

“I want to thank, specifically, Imad Mughniyeh and Mustafa Badreddine who were in the central command in directing the war back then,” he said, according to al-Manar.

He also offered special thanks to Marty Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani for his participation in the operations room during the war.

Lebanon stood alone militarily in its fight against the Zionist army which had been considered invincible, he said, adding, one of the strategic outcomes of the July war was foiling the new Middle East scheme which was the main goal of the war on Lebanon.

That New Middle East scheme which started with Afghanistan occupation to the Iraqi invasion was meant to continue, but was foiled in Lebanon, added the Hezbollah chief.

