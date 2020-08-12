US, Zionist plot to create crises in Iran failed: Rouhani

"We run the country under the toughest sanctions in history. The situation is not normal, but the situation is not the one that enemies expected. They thought we would not have resilience in a few months" said President on Wednesday in the cabinet session.

"The government and the nation have stood together for two and a half years and resisted against terrorist embargo and economic pressure," he added.

"The Americans, the Zionists and the reactionaries in the region thought that they would cause an economic crisis for our country with the sanctions, and this economic crisis would turn into a social and security crisis in the country but they failed in all three stages," Rouhani noted.

