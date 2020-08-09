'Sever anti-coronavirus restrictions not possible any more'

Noting that the world is coping with the virus for almost six months, he thanked the Iranian medical staff in the said time as well as the nation's cooperation with the administration.

He added that the virus pandemic may remain for another six months or by the time a vaccine would be developed for it, therefore, it is a must for everyone to preserve the health protocols.

It is not possible to implement tough anti-Covid-19 restrictions in Iran for they lead to depression and tensions in the society, Rouhani underlined in his remarks during a meeting of Coronavirus Combat Headquarters, adding that economic activities must go on in Iran.

He also said that health protocols must be observed during the mourning ceremonies in Muharram.

