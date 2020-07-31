'US dream to achieve its sanction goals never to come true'

Ayatollah Khamenei in a live televised speech on Friday at 11:30 local time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice congratulated the occasion to all Muslims and stressed that the US dream to stop the Iranian nation's progress will never come true.

Eid al-Adha, also called Eid Qurban, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year and considered the holier of the two. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command.

He said that US circles admit failure to achieve goals through maximum pressure on Iran.

The leader went on to say, “US has always sought to weaken Iranian morale since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution.”

“Bulk of population of Iran not impressed by enemies’ propaganda,” he emphasized.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution continued, “Iranian have turned US brutal sanctions into an opportunity to gain self-sufficiency. Today Iran is capable of domestically producing parts sanctioned by the US. Iranians launching huge scientific projects amid sanctions. Sitting back against US aggression will only pave the way for further pressure. The US always asks for more, comes up with more demands."

