Leader stresses US regime's biggest enemy is American nation

Ayatollah Khamenei in a live televised speech on Friday at 11:30 local time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice congratulated the occasion to all Muslims and stressed that the US dream to stop the Iranian nation's progress will never come true.

Eid al-Adha, also called Eid Qurban, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year and considered the holier of the two. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command.

He said that US circles admit failure to achieve goals through maximum pressure on Iran.

The leader went on to say, “US has always sought to weaken Iranian morale since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution.”

“Bulk of population of Iran not impressed by enemies’ propaganda,” he emphasized.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution continued, "Iranian have turned US brutal sanctions into an opportunity to gain self-sufficiency. Today Iran is capable of domestically producing parts sanctioned by the US. Iranians launching huge scientific projects amid sanctions. Sitting back against US aggression will only pave the way for further pressure. The US always asks for more, comes up with more demands. US calls for negotiation to stop our progress made in various areas."

He went on to say, “Relying on national capabilities only way to overcome sanctions. We have survived pressures from eastern and western blocs in the past by relying on our capabilities.”

Ayatollah Khamenei noted, “Europeans inflicted blow on our economy by hollow promises."

“The Europeans did nothing, their latest initiative was a stupid mechanism called INSTEX which has not yet been materialized. Based on this mechanism, Iran should give the money it wants from other countries to the Europeans so that they buy and send whatever merchandise they see appropriate to the Islamic Republic,” the leader maintained.

He added, "Efforts need to be made in short-term to control soaring prices. Basic reforms need to be made in the economic area in the long term. We need to remain patient for a bright future.”

US makes confusing remarks about others to cover its own domestic problems.

Referring to the current situation in the US, he said, “US suffering from social gap, dire economic, managerial problems. US makes confusing remarks about others to cover its own domestic problems.”

The leader appreciated the voluntary services of the Iranian people in the battle against COVID-19 and emphasized on continuing the process due to the recent increase of coronavirus cases in Iran.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei further noted that People’s aid to those infected with coronavirus plays a Complementary role to the government’s help.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution also reviewed the valuable services of Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes during the floods in Khuzestan and their noble role in strengthening the nation’s solidarity to solve major problems in the country.

Addressing the Muharram mourning ceremonies, the Leader said, “Morning ceremonies of Muharram should be held within health protocols,”

