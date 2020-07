“We consider the US’ presence in West Asia as harm to the nations and the cause of the destructions in the regional countries,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Wednesday, in a message on the occasion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The Leader called for unity among the Muslim nations against the criminal acts of the US and Israeli regime, stressing the need to “assist Palestine, Yemen and all the oppressed Muslims in the world.

This item is being updated…

MR/4986270