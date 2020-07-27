Blasts reported in Chebaa Farms

According to Al-Maydeen, residents of areas bordering Lebanon have been ordered to stay indoors.

All activities in open areas, including agricultural and tourism activities, are prohibited, the same report confirmed.

The use of cars for unnecessary purposes should be avoided, too.

Some reports say a Zionist regime's car has been hit in Chebaa Farms.

As Aljazeera reported, the Israeli regime has shot Kfarchouba in Lebanon for several times.

Being informed of the incidents in Chebaa Farms, Netanyahu has left the Cabinet meeting.

Zionist regime's Yedioth Ahronoth daily has reported some strikes in the north of Palestine.

Israeli regime State-owned free-to-air television channel KAN 11 reported that has made its promise since he does as he says.

Netanyahu said the incident is not a serious one but a simple security incident. He claimed that the Lebanese Hezballah is in charge of it.

Shebaa Farms, also spelled Sheba'a Farms is a small strip of disputed land at the intersection of the Lebanese-Syrian border and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The territory is about 11 kilometers long and 2.5 kilometers wide.

