Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.

He has held talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and other senior Iranian officials.

To be updated...

HJ/4977665