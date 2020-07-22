VP urges Iraqi gov. to pursue assassination of Iran's general

He made the remarks on Tuesday evening in a meeting with the Iraqi delegation led by the visiting Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Elsewhere in the meeting, the Iranian official said that ties Tehran-Baghdad in different fields such as energy has been expanded, however, there are still other various fields for the expansion of economic relations.

Pointing to financial and banking relations as a prerequisite of expanding economic ties, Jahangiri called for the implementation of agreements between Iran and Iraq in the field of finance and banking sector.

Jahangiri also highlighted the need for the activation of the two countries’ Joint Economic Commission. "The activation of the commissions could play an important role in resolving issues and obstacles in the way."

During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kazemi noted that the Iraqi nation is interested in boosting the relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as both sides have historic, cultural, and religious common grounds.

"Mutual history and values are the reasons that Iraq and Iran have common interests and this factor shows that we should create a great economic partnership between the two countries," he said.

Mustafa al-Kazemi also expressed the readiness of Iraq for the activation of the Joint Economic Commission as well as the High Commission of the two countries.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday noon. He held separate talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, and VP Jahangiri on Tuesday.

MAH/PR/4980032