Jul 21, 2020, 8:25 PM

Leader of Islamic Revolution receives Iraqi PM

Leader of Islamic Revolution receives Iraqi PM

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday evening.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.

This item will be updated...

