Zarif leaves Tehran for Baghdad

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister left Tehran for Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday morning.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the top diplomat is scheduled to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials, including the prime minister, the speaker of the parliament, and the chairman of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, over the bilateral relations as well as the latest regional and international developments.

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said on Saturday that Zarif's trip to Baghdad is “aimed at strengthening strategic relations between Iran and Iraq in all the fields.”

