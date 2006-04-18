What’s in art galleries

Entitled “The Warriors of My Tribe”, the exhibition will run until May 10 at the venue, which is located on Kaman St., off of the Jahan Kudak intersection.

* An exhibition of monoprints on ceramics by Adria Aqasi will open on April 22 at the Asar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until April 27 at the gallery, which is located on Fakhr Razi St., off of Enqelab Ave.

* The Kamaloddin Behzad Gallery will host an exhibition of paintings by Hossein Nuri and Zahra Maftuni beginning on April 22.

The group exhibition will run for five days at the venue, which is located on Azar 16 St., off of Keshavarz Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by the late Mokarrameh Qanbari will open on April 21 at the Dey Gallery in Tehran.

Over forty works depicting the tales of Mazandaran and a few focusing on stories from the Shahnameh will go on display for ten days.

Qanbari died at the age of 77 on October 24, 2005.

She was born in the village of Darikandeh near Babol, Mazandaran Province.

Qanbari was selected as the "Female Painter of 2001" by the Swedish National Museum.



