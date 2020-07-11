Briefing on Iran's daily deveopments

Iran to never forget, forgive Gen. Soleimani's assassination

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi called the coward assassination of Gen. Soleimani a clear violation of the UN Charter, saying, "We’ll never forget, we’ll never forgive."

Governor rejects rumors on blast in Shahr-e Qods

In reaction to some rumors about the explosion in the west of Tehran, Governor of Shahr-e Qods rejected the rumors on the explosion in the city.

Iran to continue responding to US rant, rhetoric: Maj. Gen. Bagheri

Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that Iran will continue responding to the US rant and rhetoric.

Iran, Russia discuss latest regional developments

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow met and held talks with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Special Presidential Presentative on the Middle East on the latest regional developments.

Iran coronavirus updates: 2,262 new cases, 142 deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry announced that 2,262 new cases of infections with the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Iran-China coop. costly for US: Mousavi

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said that Iran-China cooperation is not in the best interests of the Americans and is costly for them.

Chabahar Port to be Iran's third commercial hub

The caretaker of the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade said that Chabahar Port will soon become the third commercial hub of Iran due to its infrastructure, capacities, and strategic position.

Iran ready to coop. with Pakistan to counter border threats

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini announced Tehran's strong readiness to cooperate with Islamabad to eliminate security threats on common borders.

Iran calls for regional coop. to deal with locust challenge

Criticizing problems in bilateral cooperation to cope with the challenge of desert locust attacks, the Iranian Embassy's representative in Pakistan called for strengthening regional cooperation to deal with desert locust.

