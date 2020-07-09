Iran to test human phase of corona vaccine with next 2 months

Noting that a lot of research has been done on the coronavirus vaccine internationally, Jalil Kouhpayeh-Zadeh, the Chancellor of Iran University of Medical Sciences, said that more than 10 groups are researching the production of coronavirus vaccine in Iran.

Vaccine compounds have several phases, and the types of vaccines are different, he added, saying that some vaccines will be used for weak viruses, others for recombinant viral compounds, and some may be made with new methods.

Iran predicted that it will be able to obtain samples of the coronavirus vaccine that can be used internationally by the fall or early winter, he noted.

Kouhpayeh-Zadeh went on to say that two research groups at Iran University of Medical Sciences are working on vaccine production, which has already completed its initial laboratory phase and its human test and injection will be performed within the next 2 months.

If these steps are successful, the vaccine will be mass-produced, he added.

Previously, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki announced that Iran has taken good steps in making the COVID-19 vaccine, mentioning that the animal model of this vaccine has been tested by our scientists successfully.

