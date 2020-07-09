Briefing on Iran's daily deveopments

Iran-China strategic coop. in interests of two countries: Vaezi

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that strategic cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China is in interests of the two countries.

Parl. Speaker condoles Japan over recent floods

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed condolences over the loss of a number of Japanese citizens in the recent flood in the country.

Foreign media aiming to sour Iran-China relations: Vaezi

Mahmoud Vaezi condemned the rumors over the Iran-china 25-Year Comprehensive Joint Cooperation Plan, noting that foreign media has started to sour the relations of the two countries.

Ghalibaf felicitates Turkish parl. speaker on re-election

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in a message on Wed. congratulated reelection of Mustafa Şentop as Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

Iran, Russia seeking to expand energy coop.

Iranian deputies from Ministries of oil and energy held a videoconference with Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia on Wednesday.

'US sanctions first culprit of Covid-19 damages in Iran'

The Iranian health minister named the US cruel sanctions as the first cause of the economic difficulties and the losses Iran has incurred during the COVID-19 outbreak.

'28 airport projects to go operational by Mar. 2021'

Mohammad Reza Zahmatkeshan, an official with Iran Airports Company, said on Wednesday that by March 2021, 28 airport projects will be inaugurated in the country.

Iranian petchem plant aiming to export heavy aromatics

According to the CEO of Nouri Petrochemical Company, the plant is preparing to export heavy aromatics in the coming months.

Iran to strengthen Syrian air defense systems

The Islamic Republic of Iran will strengthen Syrian air defense systems based on the agreement signed between the two countries on Wednesday.

COVID-19 deaths pass 12,000 in Iran

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus disease has so far claimed more than 12,000 lives in the country.

Ruhollah Zam appeals against ‘death sentence’

Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the Amad News counterrevolutionary website and Telegram channel, has appealed against a death sentence recently issued by the court.

Efforts underway to release Iranian abducted border guards: Border police cmdr.

Commander of the Border Guard of the NAJA said that Iran is engaged in consultations with Pakistan to bring the abducted border guards at the Mirjaveh border back home.

Rouhani urges unity against US plots

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that all of Iran should be united to confront plots devised by the US.

Iran exports 273,000 bpd of crude oil in June

It is estimated that Islamic Republic of Iran has exported 273,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in June 2020.

Old strategy of disinformation against Iran ‘to no avail': Mousavi

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi has deplored the enemies’ struggles to gain information about Iran-China cooperation roadmap through the “worn-out strategy of disinformation”.

ZZ/