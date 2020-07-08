False news, Zionist psychological media war against Iran

Providing and publishing the news of Iran's intention to attack Israeli embassies is the second screen of a play, aimed at inducing acceptance of Zionist regime’s role in the recent incidents especially Natanz Facility’s incident by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Since Thursday July 2 and after the incident occurred at Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Nuclear Complex (Natanz), the Zionist regime's media outlets, both official and proxy, were mobilized to attribute this incident to the high capabilities and determination of this regime for stopping Iran’s nuclear program.

These foreign media outlets put a step further than storytelling about the Natanz incident and attributed various incidents, that happened accidentally in different parts of Iran, to the Zionist regime.

Officials of the Zionist regime, however, declined to confirm mostly Hollywood speculations in their own media, as they are well aware of the unrealistic nature of the allegations and know that a wave of such incidents could have brought about irreparable consequences for the Israeli regime.

Although Israeli officials are by no means willing to accept hazards of playing the role in the Hollywood scenarios, the actions and measures taken by Zionists’ media outlets in the last few days and their proxies, including Iran International, Radio Farda, and Reuters, cannot be ruled out in this respect.

The Zionist regime's main goal in designing and implementing recent media scenarios is to make the news of Israel's role in recent events, especially in Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility incident, “credible”.

Over the past six days, all efforts by the dissident media have focused on finding clues in the statements of Iranian officials and even the Iranian media, which in a way confirm the Zionist regime's media line.

Iran has officially announced the cause of accident shortly after the incident occurred in Natanz nuclear site.

Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman for the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said on Friday afternoon, one day after the incident, “the main cause of the incident has been determined, but due to some security considerations, the reasons will be announced in due course.

With the elapse of nearly six days after the incident, Iran has not yet commented on the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, due to the failure of the Zionist regime to make its role ‘believable’ in this incident by using media hype, the second curtain of the magic show, whose actor's hand was appeared in the first show, kicked off last night through publishing surprising news.

A Farsi channel of foreign media outlet last night quoted "Israeli news sources", which are close to the regime's foreign intelligence service (Mossad), announced that this organization was able to discover and foil Iran’s plan to attack Israeli embassies in Europe and elsewhere.

Israel's Channel 12 TV Network said names of countries where Mossad said that Israeli embassies in those countries would have been targeted by Iran, are not disclosed "for security reasons."

The Israeli newspaper “The Times of Israel” quoted Mossad as saying that the motive behind this attack was Iranian government's intense frustration with a series of fires and explosions at sensitive military and nuclear facilities in recent days.

According to the newspaper, Iranian government officials believe that Israel was involved in the recent attack to Natanz Nuclear facility and that their goal was to seek revenge and warn Israel by attacking Israeli diplomatic missions in other countries.

However, as usual, Israeli officials declined to comment on the attacks or the report attributed to Mossad.

By publishing this news by foreign media outlet, that it is reporting a very important incident, but that "the source and location of the incident are unknown., it tramples the professional binding rules and regulations by a media severely.

It is very obvious that the preparation and publication of this news was a continuation of previous scenarios, with the aim of inducing the acceptance of the role of the Zionist regime in recent events, especially the Natanz incident by Iran. Different has been done with the same approach and spread of false news about the intention of the Islamic Republic to target embassies of this regime in different countries has been done with the same approach.

The Zionist regime's continued harassment of its "powerful display" at the cost of undermining the prestige of the media, which claims to be neutral and professional, shows the regime's extreme weakness and vulnerability, and confirms the fact that Israel's leaders are disappointed. They are looking for repetitive shows to fantasize about their unattainable dreams.

