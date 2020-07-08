Rouhani urges for increasing IPOs in TSE

Speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani said that “the stock market should continue its path with strength.”

“People have entered this market based on trust to government and we are responsible for protecting people’s assets,” Rouhani said.

He went on to say that boosting IPOs is essential if the stock market aims to continue its path as before.

Gaining 28,803 points on Tuesday, the benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), TEDPIX, rallied to a historic level of 1,747,000 points. As reported, above 9.23 billion of shares and securities at the value of 157.268 trillion rials (about $748.8 million) were exchanged at the TSE on Tuesday.

