Briefing on Iran's daily deveopments

Iran reports highest coronavirus death toll since outbreak

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Iran hit a high record on Tuesday as 200 new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the highest since the virus outbreak in the country.

Iran’s nuclear activities unstoppable: Rabiei

Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei reacted to the recent incident in Natanz nuclear facility, highlighting that nothing can stop Iran’s nuclear program.

Natanz incident to be investigated at Iranian Parliament

Spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amouei said that Natanz incident will be investigated at the presence of the Minister of Intelligence.

Parl. planning to 'retaliate' any US' piracy on Iran tankers

A member of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission says Parliament is developing a plan to retaliate any possible US' act of piracy against Iranian oil tankers.

Tabriz-Istanbul flights to be resumed next week

The Director-General of East Azarbaijan Airports announced the resumption of flights between Istanbul and Tabriz.

US bases in Iraq to be eliminated: Iran envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said that US bases in Iraq will probably be eliminated in the future. He made the remarks on Tuesday at a meeting to review the political developments in Iraq and noted that neither Iran nor the US can be removed from Iraq, however, US bases might be eliminated from the country in the future.

Iran is a self-sufficient model: Nasrallah

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech said Iran is a self-sufficient model which is ready to sell oil to Lebanon with Lebanese pound.

TEDPIX notches record high of 1.74mn points

Gaining 28,803 points on Tuesday, the benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), TEDPIX, rallied to a historic level of 1,747,000 points. As reported, above 9.23 billion of shares and securities at the value of 157.268 trillion rials (about $748.8 million) were exchanged at the TSE on Tuesday.

Iran trade with EAEU hits over $2bn :Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow said that "Since 2019, following the implementing of Iran and EAEU trade agreement, the volume of Iran’s foreign trade with the EAEU has reached to more than two billion and 417 dollars.”

Effective steps taken to lift visa between Iran, Iraq: envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq said that drastic measures have been adopted to lift visa requirements between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq.

Iraj Masjedi made the remarks on Tue. on the sidelines of a meeting on reviewing political developments in Iraq and added, “outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has severely affected the international relations and naturally, this issue will affect the region significantly.”

Trade activity resumes in Shalamcheh border after 4 months

Trade activity was resumed in Shalamcheh Border Crossing in southern province of Iraqi’s Basra on Tue. after four months which was halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19. Asaad Abdulameer Al Eidani Governor of Basra Province made the remarks on Tue. and added, “Shalamcheh Border Crossing has been reopened only for trade and echange of goods after the agreement of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazimi and Iraqi National Health and Safety Committee.”

