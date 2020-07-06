Azerbaijan rejects rumors its airspace used to attack Iran

The information about Russia's 'Container' radar system detecting unknown planes using Azerbaijan's air space to carry out attacks on Iran is an absolute lie, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Monday, Trend reported.

“The dissemination of such information is aimed at undermining the Azerbaijani-Iranian relations," said the ministry.

"The information is apparently disseminated with the aim of damaging good-neighborly relations between the two countries and is nothing but deliberate slander," it added.

The ministry also noted that to date there have been no steps taken from Azerbaijan against neighboring Iran, and will not be taken in the future.

MNA/PR