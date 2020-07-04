Pres. hails Iran sceintisits for COVID-19 vaccine quest

Speaking on Saturday at a meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, "Providing services in all sectors, especially the public sector, should be subject to health protocols and using masks."

The President described observing physical distancing and health protocols, using masks and not attending gatherings essential for fighting coronavirus, and reiterated his call for the people to cooperate, adding, “Starting tomorrow, using masks in public places will be mandatory."

Rouhani also went on to say, "Coronavirus is a multi-dimensional and intertwined phenomenon that has affected all areas of medical, cultural, social, and economic fields, as well as international relations."

Stating that coronavirus has reduced global economic growth from 2.9 to -3 percent, and 81 percent of the workforce has been affected by the disease, Iranian President said, "Like other countries in the world, the Islamic Republic of Iran took different approaches to fighting it and we had very good performance in designing and implementing these methods."

He continued saying, "During the coronavirus outbreak, about 1,500 hospital beds have been added to the country's beds."

“I would like to appreciate different sectors of the country, especially the medical staff, who have provided great services and valuable efforts,” said Rouhani.

People's lives must be full of health, and all production centers must continue production, said the President, adding, "This requires observing health protocols by everyone."

“After a round of public closures of unnecessary activities and the following reopening, it was emphasized that the more reopening is done, the stricter observing health protocols must be followed,” he continued.

Rouhani added, "Unfortunately, we see that some consider being infected with the virus bad and hide it. If someone knows that they have been infected with coronavirus, they have religious and human duty to inform others about it."

“It is necessary that we promote the culture for countering this problem. Until the vaccine and medicine for this disease is found, people should assume that everybody may be infected, and therefore, should take the maximum care and precaution in social relations with individuals,” said Rouhani.

He also added, "From tomorrow, using masks in crowded public places must be mandatory and if someone wants to receive services in a public department without a mask, they must be asked to use a mask."

Rouhani continued, "In order to overcome the difficult conditions of fighting coronavirus, the service provider and receiver must observe health protocols, and these protocols must be observed in places where service is provided."

ZZ/President.ir